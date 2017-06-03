When The Gun Went For an MRI Scan and the Result Thereafter

Lucknow: A loaded gun of a security personnel, attached to Uttar Pradesh minister Satyadev Pachauri, got stuck in an MRI machine at Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences here, which will now have to shell out at least Rs 50 lakh for its repair.

The incident occurred after the minister fell unconscious while attending a rally in Hardoi on Friday and was taken to the hospital where he was to undergo an MRI scan.

When Pachauri was taken to the MRI room, the security personnel accompanying him also entered the room carrying his service pistol, unaware that all metallic items have to kept outside.

As soon as he stepped inside the room, the gun came out of the holster and got stuck in the MRI machine due to its magnetic effect.

"The machine is being repaired and cannot be used for the next 10 days ," RMLIMS director Dr Deepak Malviya told PTI.

Lucknow-MRI machine at Lohiya Hospital pulled UP Min Satyadev Pachauri's gunner's pistol inside,when he came for MRI;machine stopped working pic.twitter.com/GqyR4p0Yxy — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 3, 2017

An additional cost of Rs 50 lakh have be incurred to repair the machine and this is out of its annual maintenance contract, he said.

Pachauri is the minister of khadi, village industries, sericulture, textile, micro, small and medium enterprises, and export promotion.