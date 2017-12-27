When Ustad Rashid Khan Greeted RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat With ‘Yaad Piya Ki Aaye’

It was a winter surprise when RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat visited Indian classical musician Ustad Rashid Khan’s house in Kolkata. By the time he left, he must have been humming, ‘yaad piya ki aaye’.The RSS chief, who was in Kolkata from December 20 to December 25, met several intellectuals, sports personalities, scholars and decided to also pay a visit to Ustad Rashid Khan at his Naktala house in the southern fringes of the city. They met on December 22.Bhagwat, along with other RSS workers, went to Rashid Khan’s house and discussed various issues including government policies, GST, and well, music. During the casual meet, Bhagwat requested Khan to be present at an RSS event, which will be held in October in Nagpur. He agreed.Over a cup of tea, Khan expressed concern over 18 % GST imposed on music event organisers and requested Bhagwat to raise the issue with the central government.Speaking exclusively to News18, Khan said, “It was a pleasant moment when I met Mohan Bhagwat ji. He is a wonderful person and during our conversation I requested him to plan ways to remove 18 % GST for music event organisers. It is ultimately affecting the musicians.” “He promised me that he will look in to the matter,” Rashid Khan added.The music maestro said that Bhagwat has invited him to an RSS event in Nagpur. “I promised him that I will be there. I am very impressed with his inspiring thoughts,” he said.When asked if Mohan Bhagwat requested him to sing, he said, “Music was the base of our conversation and I welcomed him with Raag Bhinna Shadaj….yaad piya ki aaye. He is a music lover and he was very happy to hear my voice. It was my honour that he visited my house.”Under GST regime, 18% tax is levied on ticketed music shows, art shows, folk dances and dramas. This has an indirect impact on the musicians.Born in Badayun in Uttar Pradesh - Ustad Rashid Khan is an Indian classical musician. He belongs to the Rampur-Sahaswan gharana and is the great-grandson of gharana founder Inayat Hussain Khan. He was awarded the Padma Shri, as well as the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 2006.