When Wedding Guests Relished Bhagat Singh Rasgulla, Rajguru Aamkhand And More

Indore: In a wedding in Indore, the guests were served dishes, albeit, with a twist to their names. The dishes were named after revolutionary leaders from the Indian freedom movement.

This happened on May 1 in the wedding of Rahul Inqalab who wanted a different theme for his wedding to remember freedom fighters who laid down their lives to see India free.

As Bhagat Singh was fond of the dessert, Rasgulla was named after him. Aamkhand was named after Rajguru, who loved the dish and similarly golgappe were named after Ganesh Shankar.

Even the guests who were invited to the wedding were all relatives of freedom fighters. Relatives of Bhagat Singh, Chandrashekhar and Ashfaqullah Khan were also invited for the wedding.

Rahul’s attachment to freedom fighters is such that he even changed his name and started using ‘Inqalab’ as a suffix to his name.

The music being played was all patriotic and included Vande Matram too.

The revolutionary slogans like Inqalab Zindabad were also made at the wedding in Bakri Gali of Indore.