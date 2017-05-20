When Women Meted Out Punishment to Their 'Rapists': Six Cases from India

New Delhi: While debate rages on over whether rape should be punishable by castration, a 23-year-old law student in Kerala decided to end an eight-year-old cycle of rape and torture by severing the penis of a 54-year-old self-styled godman. She took the step when he again tried to attack her on Friday night.

This is, however, not the first time women in India were forced to take the law into their own hands. Here’s a look at the other cases:

March 2012: A widow chopped off a man’s penis when he tried to sexually assault her at a village in outer Delhi’s Alipur.

August, 2014: A woman severed her uncle’s penis in Bihar when he tried to rape her.

Feb 2016: A woman chopped off a man’s private parts after he attempted to rape her in MP’s Umaria district.

April 2016: Another case from Madhya Pradesh. A woman chopped off her brother-in-law’s penis when he allegedly tried to sexually assault her. She later went to the police station and filed a complaint against him.

April 2016: A tribal woman killed and bobbitised a man for allegedly raping her in a village in Assam. She then buried his body with help from friends.

June 2016: A 17-year-old girl bobbitised a man who allegedly attempted to rape her at knifepoint.

Here’s are similar cases from abroad

March 2014: A woman chopped off her ex-boyfriend’s penis using scissors after he raped her in Hong Kong.

May 2014: A mob in Brazil hacked off a man’s penis on suspicion that he raped a three-year-old girl.