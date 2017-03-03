'Whistleblower' Jawan Found Dead, Army Says he Committed Suicide

New Delhi: An Indian Army soldier Roy Mathew, who was seen in a sting operation criticising 'Sahayak'(Orderly) system, was on Thursday found dead in a barrack in Maharashtra's in Deolali Cantonment.

The Army has said the jawan committed suicide and that he had been missing since February 25. Mathew, a native of Kerala's Kollam district, was also believed to be "mentally disturbed."

The sting operation that was run by a news website on February 24 created an uproar over the British era Sahayak system. Following that, Roy went missing and he was marked Absent Without Leave (AWL).

According to sources, the victim talked to his wife about being under stress a day after sting was aired, sent an apology to his officer through SMS on Feb 25, and went missing the same night.

Meanwhile, reacting to Mathew's death, Nalin Talwar of Sabka Sainik Sangarsh Commitee (SSSC)called for an enquiry by the police.

"There should be an enquiry by the police and the government should also appoint a retired judge to conduct the probe. These incidents are on the rise and Sahayak system should be scrapped," he said.

Nalin added, "This is a sad incident and it's worng. I don't agree with the Army's Version. This is Tej bahadur part 2. Armies all over the world are taking care of themselves, why cant Indian Army do it?"