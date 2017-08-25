Who is Baba Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh 'Insaan'?

Haryana and Punjab have called in for police reinforcements to gear up for the verdict on the 15-year-old rape case against Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh on Friday. But just who is the baba who wields such disproportionate influence?Baba Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh ‘Insaan’ was born on August 15, 1967 in Sriganganagar district of Rajasthan and became the third chief of the Dera Sacha Sauda at the age of 23 in 1990.The Dera Sacha Sauda was founded by Beparawah Mastana Ji Maharaj in 1948. Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh is the third head of the dera.Apart from its stronghold in Haryana and Punjab, the dera has thousands of followers in states like Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. Ram Rahim Singh is believed to harbour close links with militant Gurjant Singh Rajasthani of the Khalistan Liberation Force. He enjoys Z-level security cover and is known for his lavish rockstar-like lifestyle. He drives around in a Range Rover SUV and hundreds of vehicles follow him in his entourage.In 2002, he was accused of rape and intimidation of two sadhvis (female followers). The case was handed over by the Punjab and Haryana High Court to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which has been probing it since 2007. A CBI court in Panchkula will pronounce its verdict on the case on Friday.The controversial godman is also alleged to have masterminded the murder of Ram Chandra Chatrapati, a Sirsa-based editor of the newspaper Poora Sach, for publishing a report about his alleged illegal activities.The colourful dera chief is known for his outlandish costumes and his MSG (Messenger of God) film franchise in which he plays the lead role. He doubles up in 30 other roles in the films, including choreographer, stunt director, screenplay writer and make-up artist. Two MSG films have been released so far.He has got into trouble in the past for dressing up as the 10th Sikh guru, Guru Gobind Singh and as the Hindu god Vishnu.