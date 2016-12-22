Able Administrator, Known Writer: Najeeb Jung's Illustrious Career

New Delhi: Najeeb Jung who resigned as Delhi L-G on Thursday had made his mark in many fields before he took over the top job in the national capital.

Jung is a former Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer from the Madhya Pradesh Cadre and former Vice-Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia in Delhi.

- Najeeb Jung was born on January 18, 1951 in Delhi.

- He did his schooling from St. Columba’s School, Delhi.

-Later, Jung studied at the prestigious University of Oxford (UK), St. Stephen's College in Delhi, London School of Economics.

- He has served as the 20th Lieutenant Governor of the National Capital Territory of Delhi.

- He has worked the 13th Vice-Chancellor of the Jamia Millia Islamia, a central university in Delhi, from 2009 to 2013.

- Jung joined as an IAS officer in Madhya Pradesh in 1973. He has served in Madhya Pradesh in various capacities which include Collector and District Magistrate of 3 districts, MD of the MP Oil Seeds Development Federation and the MP Finance Corporation.

- He has served as Private Secretary to former Railway minister Madhavrao Scindia.

- He also served as Joint Secretary to Government of India in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas from year 1994 to 1999.

- Jung has worked as Senior Energy Advisor and Principal Energy Specialist from 1995 to 1999 at the Asian Development Bank.

- Jung is a prolific writer and he has recently published a book 'Fikr-o-Aagahi' in Urdu. He has written several articles and columns for different national newspapers.