Who is P Rama Mohana Rao?
A file photo of P Rama Mohana Rao.
New Delhi: P Rama Mohana Rao is a former Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary. His house in Chennai's Anna Nagar and office were searched on December 21, 2016, by Income Tax officials in connection with a tax evasion probe post demonetisation. IT officials reportedly seized Rs 136 crore in old and new currency notes and gold worth Rs 177 crore from Rao and his brother Srinivasasalu in Chennai and Vellore.
The Tamil Nadu government, on the very next day of raids on December 22, had replaced Rao from the top bureaucratic post and had appointed senior IAS officer and Additional Chief Secretary Girija Vaidyanathan as the new Chief Secretary.
On December 24, 2016, P Rama Mohana Rao was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai after he complained of chest pain. Here is some information on P Rama Mohana Rao:
- In June 2016, former Tamil Nadu chief minister and AIADMK supremeo Jayalalithaa had appointed Rao as the Chief Secretary of the state.
- Rao was reportedly calling the shots in the administration when Jayalithaa was hospitalised.
- Rao holds additional charge of Vigilance Commissioner and Commissioner for Administrative reforms of Tamil Nadu government.
- He has held key positions in Agri Production, Housing and Urban Development, Industries, Backward Classes Welfare and Khadi and Village Industries Board.
- The 1985 batch Indian Administrative (IAS) Officer hails from Andhra Pradesh.
- Rao belongs to the 1985 Tamil Nadu IAS batch.
- He began his career as an Assistant Collector in 1987.
- The raids were conducted in connection with Rao's alleged links with sand mining baron J Shekar Reddy and others.
