Who is Sangeet Som?

Sangeet Som, BJP’s firebrand MLA and an accused in the Muzaffarnagar riots case, has stirred fresh trouble in communally sensitive western Uttar Pradesh after a vehicle allegedly broadcasting video clips from the 2013 riots, Som’s original claim to fame, was seized by police.

Who’s Sangeet Som?

- He’s BJP MLA from Sardhana (Meerut) and re-nominated from the same seat.

- Som at 36 is BJP's youngest MLA in Uttar Pradesh.

- Has the dubious distinction of having been part of three parties, BSP in 2007, SP in 2009 and back to BJP in 2011.

- Was accused of making inflammatory speeches during the 2013 Muzaffarnagar communal riots.

- Police say, Som was one of the politicians who uploaded a fake video clip that provoked mobs in Muzaffarnagar district.

- Had said that he’ll help Dadri accused get the bail in murder case of Mohd Akhlaq.

- The anti-beef crusader, reportedly owned a meat exporting company.

- In June 2014, he was caught on camera threatening police officers in connection with the alleged murders of two cousins.

- In Oct 2015, he allegedly threatened police of a “befitting reply” if “innocents were framed” for Dadri lynching case.

- On Jan 17 this year, police seized a CD allegedly containing Muzaffarnagar riots' clippings from his election campaign vehicle.

Charges Som is facing as per his 2012 poll affidavit:

- Two charges related to disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant (IPC section-188)

- Two charges related to assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty (IPC section-353)

- Charges related to punishment for rioting (IPC section-147)

- Charges related to rioting, armed with deadly weapon (IPC section-148)

- Charges related to voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty (IPC section-332)

- Charges related to wrongful restraint (IPC section-341)

- Charges related to voluntarily causing hurt (IPC section-323)

- Charges related to intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace (IPC section-504)