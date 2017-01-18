Who is Sangeet Som?
File image of BJP leader Sangeet Som.
Sangeet Som, BJP’s firebrand MLA and an accused in the Muzaffarnagar riots case, has stirred fresh trouble in communally sensitive western Uttar Pradesh after a vehicle allegedly broadcasting video clips from the 2013 riots, Som’s original claim to fame, was seized by police.
Who’s Sangeet Som?
- He’s BJP MLA from Sardhana (Meerut) and re-nominated from the same seat.
- Som at 36 is BJP's youngest MLA in Uttar Pradesh.
- Has the dubious distinction of having been part of three parties, BSP in 2007, SP in 2009 and back to BJP in 2011.
- Was accused of making inflammatory speeches during the 2013 Muzaffarnagar communal riots.
- Police say, Som was one of the politicians who uploaded a fake video clip that provoked mobs in Muzaffarnagar district.
- Had said that he’ll help Dadri accused get the bail in murder case of Mohd Akhlaq.
- The anti-beef crusader, reportedly owned a meat exporting company.
- In June 2014, he was caught on camera threatening police officers in connection with the alleged murders of two cousins.
- In Oct 2015, he allegedly threatened police of a “befitting reply” if “innocents were framed” for Dadri lynching case.
- On Jan 17 this year, police seized a CD allegedly containing Muzaffarnagar riots' clippings from his election campaign vehicle.
Charges Som is facing as per his 2012 poll affidavit:
- Two charges related to disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant (IPC section-188)
- Two charges related to assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty (IPC section-353)
- Charges related to punishment for rioting (IPC section-147)
- Charges related to rioting, armed with deadly weapon (IPC section-148)
- Charges related to voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty (IPC section-332)
- Charges related to wrongful restraint (IPC section-341)
- Charges related to voluntarily causing hurt (IPC section-323)
- Charges related to intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace (IPC section-504)
