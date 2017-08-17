Who Made The Bomb That Killed Rajiv Gandhi? Asks Supreme Court

Who made and supplied the bomb that killed former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in 1991, asked the Supreme Court on Thursday.26 years after the incident, a bench led by Justice Ranjan Gogoi asked the Central government to furnish an explanation regarding investigation into the conspiracy behind making and supplying the bomb.Rajiv was killed on May 21, 1991 when a woman suicide bomber, who reportedly had the deadly explosive strapped around her body in a belt, triggered the bomb.The Court on Thursday sought to know the progress of investigation done by the Multi Disciplinary Monitoring Agency (MDMA), which was tasked with probing the assassination of the former PM.The bench asked advocate PK Dey, who appeared for the MDMA, to submit in court a report on re-investigation or further investigation into the conspiracy of making the bomb."We want Solicitor General or an Additional Solicitor General to tell us about the status of investigation on this point. What has been the result of such re-investigation or further investigation?" said the bench, adjourning the matter to Wednesday next week.The issue came up after advocate Gopal Sankarnarayan flagged the point that there was no clarification in the MDMA reports as to how the bomb was made, who made it and how it was supplied.His client AG Perarivalan is undergoing life sentence in the assassination case for supplying two batteries which were reportedly used in the bomb.Questioning a conviction on this ground, Sankarnarayan has said that a report on conspiracy to make the bomb would help his client prove his innocence.The MDMA, comprising experts from the CBI and central intelligence agencies, was constituted through a government order on December 2, 1998 as a unit of the CBI in New Delhi with a branch in Chennai.The agency was set up for monitoring, coordinating, and wherever necessary, investigating and following up issues arising out of the Memorandum of Action Taken (MoAT) and Final Reports of the Jain Commission of Inquiry relating to the assassination of the former Prime Minister on May 21, 1991. The MDMA is headed by a Joint Director and is part of the CBI’s Special Crimes Division.