Why IPS Officers in Bihar are Choosing to Leave The State

Patna: Senior Bihar cadre Indian Police Service (IPS) officers don't seem to be enjoying the postings in the state and are instead opting for central deputation, suggests the state home department website.

According to figures, the state is dealing with a severe dearth of senior police officers and that is the reason law and order situation is taking a hit.

The website figures state that out of 18 sanctioned posts of ADG rank, 11 officers are under central deputation. Similarly, there are 10 DG rank posts and of these 4 officers are on deputation; of the 35 IG ranks posts sanctioned in the state, 13 officers are on central deputation.

However, the Bihar DGP PK Thakur contradicts the notion that IPS officers are not interested in serving the state.

"The police officers are sent to central deputation according to rules. DG and ADG rank officers are deputed for 7 years, while IG and SP rank officers are sent to central deputation for 5 and 4 years respectively. Bihar police has able officers and there is no shortage of them," said Thakur.

Despite DGP Tahkur's positive view of the force, many officers are burdened with additional charge of different departments.

According to police sources, many IPS officers are busy making arrangements for their central deputation.

Former Bihar DGP Ashish Ranjan argues that every state government has to send its officers to central deputation and the permission for this is given by chief minister of the state.

"First, the officer willing for deputation posting sends his application to DGP and after this it goes to CM who decides on the application," said Ranjan.

According to the ex-DGP Ranjan, most of the IPS officers who opt for deputation are those whose children are studying outside the state or their wives are posted there.

Ranjan also says that it is not appropriate to say that officers are going for deputation due to Nitish Kumar-led Mahagathbandhan government.