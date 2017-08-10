GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Why Pakistan Cannot Deny Dawood Ibrahim Connection

CNN-News18's phone call to Dawood Ibrahim is the latest event which has exposed Dawood’s Pakistan connection.

Updated:August 10, 2017, 9:05 PM IST
File photo of fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.
India’s most wanted man and dreaded don Dawood Ibrahim has been caught on tape by CNN-News18 after a phone call on a Pakistani number.

This is the latest event which has exposed Dawood’s Pakistan connection.

Here is why Pakistan cannot Dawood Ibrahim’s Presence:

- UN acknowledges ‘global terrorist’ Dawood Ibrahim lives in Pakistan

- UN has confirmed six of the nine addresses of Dawood’s residences in Pakistan

- These nine addresses have been shared by India in a dossier to Pakistan

- Dawood Ibrahim lives in the posh Clifton area of Karachi

- Dawood’s palatial bungalow is spread over 6,000 sq yards

- The main residence of Dawood is d-13, block-4, Clifton, Karachi

- The lane in which his bungalow is located in a ‘no-trespass zone’ of Karachi

- The residence is heavily guarded by Pakistani Rangers

- Dawood Ibrahim enjoys patronage of ISI
