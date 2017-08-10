Why Pakistan Cannot Deny Dawood Ibrahim Connection

India’s most wanted man and dreaded don Dawood Ibrahim has been caught on tape by CNN-News18 after a phone call on a Pakistani number.This is the latest event which has exposed Dawood’s Pakistan connection.- UN acknowledges ‘global terrorist’ Dawood Ibrahim lives in Pakistan- UN has confirmed six of the nine addresses of Dawood’s residences in Pakistan- These nine addresses have been shared by India in a dossier to Pakistan- Dawood Ibrahim lives in the posh Clifton area of Karachi- Dawood’s palatial bungalow is spread over 6,000 sq yards- The main residence of Dawood is d-13, block-4, Clifton, Karachi- The lane in which his bungalow is located in a ‘no-trespass zone’ of Karachi- The residence is heavily guarded by Pakistani Rangers- Dawood Ibrahim enjoys patronage of ISI