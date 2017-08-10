Why Pakistan Cannot Deny Dawood Ibrahim Connection
CNN-News18's phone call to Dawood Ibrahim is the latest event which has exposed Dawood’s Pakistan connection.
File photo of fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.
India’s most wanted man and dreaded don Dawood Ibrahim has been caught on tape by CNN-News18 after a phone call on a Pakistani number.
This is the latest event which has exposed Dawood’s Pakistan connection.
Here is why Pakistan cannot Dawood Ibrahim’s Presence:
- UN acknowledges ‘global terrorist’ Dawood Ibrahim lives in Pakistan
- UN has confirmed six of the nine addresses of Dawood’s residences in Pakistan
- These nine addresses have been shared by India in a dossier to Pakistan
- Dawood Ibrahim lives in the posh Clifton area of Karachi
- Dawood’s palatial bungalow is spread over 6,000 sq yards
- The main residence of Dawood is d-13, block-4, Clifton, Karachi
- The lane in which his bungalow is located in a ‘no-trespass zone’ of Karachi
- The residence is heavily guarded by Pakistani Rangers
- Dawood Ibrahim enjoys patronage of ISI
