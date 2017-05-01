Why Pakistan Mutilates Bodies of Our Jawans

The Pakistani army on Monday morning showed its brutality when its forces attacked an Indian patrol team and mutilated the bodies of two soldiers along the Line of Control in Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch district on Monday.

This is not the first time that Pakistan has provoked India in this manner. Here are possible reasons why the Pakistan army resorts to such inhuman tactics.

- Cross-border head-hunting raids began after the Kargil war.

- Bat raids are carried after careful reconnaissance of vulnerable spots along the LoC.

- Heads of killed soldiers are brandished as a trophy by the Pakistan army.

- Mutilation of dead bodies is like showing contempt for the social group of the enemy.

- It is used to wage psychological warfare and demorlise the opponents, Indians in this case.

- Such acts are carried out individuals driven by their extreme indoctrination and psychological makeup to hate Indians.

- Pakistani Taliban uses video-graphed beheadings against Pakistani army in Waziristan. The same is done by terror group ISIS.