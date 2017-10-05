Eminent jurist Fali S Nariman on Thursday invoked former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee to regret how the sense of humour and sense of fun have become “zero” in the public life today.Nariman, submitting before a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, urged the bench to “protect the sense of humour” at a time when everything is taken offence to.The octogenarian lamented: “Our sense of humour has become zero today…let alone be our sense of fun. Nobody appreciates anything.” The veteran lawyer called it “very unfortunate” that people took offence to most of the things and did not take humour too well.Nariman then added: “I wish Mr. Vajpayee was fine and kicking. The gentleman had a great sense of humour and also a sense of fun. He appreciated everything very much.”He further said that people say a lot of things using a sense of humour but various other meanings are ascribed."Like we say he is a big bore and goes on and on and on…just in humour. At least you (Court) protect the sense of humour, if not the sense of fun," said Nariman.The comments from the lawyer came when the SC bench was hearing arguments on whether MPs and MLAs can get away by issuing reckless statements on pending criminal investigations.Nariman is said to have turned down the post of Attorney General in the Vajpayee government but the seasoned lawyer has always displayed his affinity and respect for Vajpayee, who he has often described as “the greatest Indian statesmen” of his time.In his various articles published in The Indian Express, Nariman has recalled instances from the Parliament when Vajpayee displayed a great sense of humour.He has fondly said that Vajpayee taught him how to disarm opponents, using a sense of humour and feint praise and never with anger or derision.Nariman, in one of such write-ups last year, in fact, appealed to the newly elected MPs: “Enjoyment in the office of MP is one of the great perks of being a member. And to enjoy yourself and the experience of being a Member you have to have a sense of humour and occasionally a sense of fun.”