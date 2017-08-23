Why You Must Apply For an Aadhaar Card Today
Despite the fact that Aadhaar number is optional as of now, the government has made it mandatory to quote your Aadhaar number for various essential services.
Representative image.
An Aadhaar Card is issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) and consists of a 12-digit number, unique only to a particular individual in India. UIDAI takes a person’s detailed information, including biometric details via iris scans and fingerprints along with the basic details like date of birth, address, etc.
Despite the fact that Aadhaar number is optional as of now, the government has made it mandatory to quote your Aadhaar number for various essential services we avail like filing income tax returns, getting new gas connection, opening bank account and for financial transactions exceeding Rs 50,000 etc. It may also become mandatory for enrolling yourself into college and getting a driving license soon.
There are benefits as well. Several cases have been reported across India where parents have found their lost children as they were identified by tallying their biometrics to the humungous Aadhaar data
Approximately, 88% of the Indian population has registered for the Aadhaar number owing to the amendment made to this year’s Finance Bill that states that Aadhaar Number is required to be linked with PAN (Permanent Account Number). You can either link your 2 cards online by logging onto https://www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in/e-filing/Services/LinkAadhaarHome.html or you can also do it by simply sending an SMS to 567678 or 56161 in the following format - “UIDPAN”, normal SMS charges charged by your mobile carrier, will apply.
You can also link your Aadhaar with PAN manually by visiting any service centre belonging to the PAN service provider or NSDL or UTIITSL and filling “Annexure-I”. However this option is not free of cost and you will have to pay the prescribed fee for the same.
Getting yourself an Aadhaar number is a simple procedure and is done free of cost by going to your nearest government enrolment centre along with requisite documents like Proof of Identity such as a Driving License, PAN Card, Govt ID cards and Address proof for which you can also carry your water/electricity/telephone bill of a minimum of 3 months.
You are supposed to fill the enrolment form along with submitting these requisite documents and collect the acknowledgement slip and keep it safety as it contains your enrolment ID no. The Aadhaar card is sent to you via registered post and it takes at least 90 days.
Also before linking your Aadhaar with PAN make sure that the data for both the cards matches with each other, in case of any contradiction or discrepancy, get it rectified first and then get the 2 cards linked.
Despite the fact that Aadhaar number is optional as of now, the government has made it mandatory to quote your Aadhaar number for various essential services we avail like filing income tax returns, getting new gas connection, opening bank account and for financial transactions exceeding Rs 50,000 etc. It may also become mandatory for enrolling yourself into college and getting a driving license soon.
There are benefits as well. Several cases have been reported across India where parents have found their lost children as they were identified by tallying their biometrics to the humungous Aadhaar data
Approximately, 88% of the Indian population has registered for the Aadhaar number owing to the amendment made to this year’s Finance Bill that states that Aadhaar Number is required to be linked with PAN (Permanent Account Number). You can either link your 2 cards online by logging onto https://www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in/e-filing/Services/LinkAadhaarHome.html or you can also do it by simply sending an SMS to 567678 or 56161 in the following format - “UIDPAN”, normal SMS charges charged by your mobile carrier, will apply.
You can also link your Aadhaar with PAN manually by visiting any service centre belonging to the PAN service provider or NSDL or UTIITSL and filling “Annexure-I”. However this option is not free of cost and you will have to pay the prescribed fee for the same.
Getting yourself an Aadhaar number is a simple procedure and is done free of cost by going to your nearest government enrolment centre along with requisite documents like Proof of Identity such as a Driving License, PAN Card, Govt ID cards and Address proof for which you can also carry your water/electricity/telephone bill of a minimum of 3 months.
You are supposed to fill the enrolment form along with submitting these requisite documents and collect the acknowledgement slip and keep it safety as it contains your enrolment ID no. The Aadhaar card is sent to you via registered post and it takes at least 90 days.
Also before linking your Aadhaar with PAN make sure that the data for both the cards matches with each other, in case of any contradiction or discrepancy, get it rectified first and then get the 2 cards linked.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- The Ashes 2017: Cricket Australia Sets the Tone With Intense Promotional Video
- All-New Hyundai Verna 2017 – Top 5 Things to Know – Price, Variants & More
- Manish Malhotra On Fashion, Cinema and The Unapologetic Glamour Of His Label
- Babumoshai Bandookbaaz Music Review: A More Laidback Soundtrack Than Expected
- I Don't Wish to Die and Abandon my Mother