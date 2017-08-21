Why You Must Take A Term Insurance By the Time You Are 30?

By the time you reach your 30s, the general opinion is that you're halfway through life. You are financially independent, chances are that you have your own little family, a nice vehicle of your choice and may be a dream home too, you are both healthy and wealthy, which is indeed an amazing combination.However, life happens on its own terms. So, you ought to be prepared for the unforeseen by getting a Term Insurance for when tragedy strikes rather than being unprepared for unexpected circumstances and let it take toll on your financial freedom. You have a Term Insurance Plan that plays a strong support like no other in those times.There are many advantages of getting a Term Insurance plans, they are easy to understand, flexible, prices are competitive, low premiums and when the maturity claim is paid, the income so created is tax-free.So, to avail these benefits for a longer period of time, it's always better to get a Term Insurance as soon as possible preferably at the age of 30 when you are both financially stable and healthy, the reasons are as follows –We often seek advice of financial advisors to know the most feasible option out of the plethora of options available like mutual funds, SIP, insurance or pension plans. Our main objective behind these investment plans is to keep financial trouble at bay after our retirement. Now Term Insurance plans are amongst the most recommended options amongst other investment instruments available in the market. This option helps you save money for your retirement period and the earlier you start saving/ investing, the larger stash of cash will be available to you in you later years. The biggest advantage of Term Insurance is that it covers the risk of death and the financial coverage to your family in case of sudden death and unpaid loans, plans to send kids to college, etc. In addition to this, term insurance plans also cost as low as 2% interest on your annual income which is much lesser in comparison to other such products available.In your 30s you are healthy and far away from lifestyle diseases and other ailments. Insurance companies conduct medical examinations before providing coverage and could deny if you do not match certain prescribed standards. At 30, the chances of such denial are less than as compared to when you're 40. Also, if you take the term insurance plan, it'll cost you 3 times less than the amount that you will have to pay at the age of 40 when you would start to get into the 'risk prone zone' health wise.Unlike other insurance plans, with term insurance plans, you have the option of locking the premium amount instead of this premium amount increasing every year.We all look for ways to save our income tax by investing in certain plans and schemes that offer tax benefits or exemptions because money saved on taxes is money that can be constructively used for other activities. Term insurance plans also provide such tax benefits. The premium paid towards these plans is covered under the head of investments that act as deductions.