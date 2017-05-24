Wife of Policeman who Probed Sheena Bora Murder Found Dead

Mumbai: The wife of a police inspector was found dead at their Vakola residence in suburban Santa Cruz in the city on Tuesday night.

Deepali is the wife of police inspector Dnyaneshwar Ganore, who was part of the team which probed the sensational Sheena Bora murder case, which has now been transferred to the CBI.

An offence of murder was registered against unidentified persons at Vakola Police Station this morning, police said.

The victim was found dead in Prabhat Colony and police suspects that someone known to the family may be behind the murder.

The 42-year-old cop is attached with Khar police station.

According to police, when Ganore returned home on Tuesday night after finishing his duty, he found the doors of his apartment locked from inside.

He tried to call his wife but her cell phone was switched off. Later, he opened the flat himself from outside and found Deepali lying in a pool of blood, police said.

Ganore immediately contacted the Police Control Room to inform about the killing, they said. Investigations are underway and further details are awaited.