Will Actor Dileep Get Bail This Time? Kerala Court to Decide Today

The Angamaly magistrate court will rule on actor Dileep’s fourth bail plea on Monday. The actor, who’s been in jail since July 10, was earlier denied bail by twice by the Kerala High Court and once by the Angamaly court.Dileep was arrested in connection with a conspiracy wherein a Malayalam actress was abducted and sexually assaulted.Meanwhile, the Kerala HC on Monday will hear bail petitions filed by Dileep’s wife Kavya Madhavan, who had applied for it on Saturday, and his friend, director Nadirshah.Dileep has been lodged in the Aluva sub-jail since July 10 for his involvement in the abduction and molestation case.An actress, who has worked in Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu films, was abducted and allegedly molested inside her car by prime accused Pulsar Suni and his accomplices, who had forced their way into the vehicle on February 17 night and later escaped in a busy area in Kochi.She was taken around in her vehicle forcefully for about two hours before being dumped near actor-director Lal's home, from where police was informed.The key accused — Pulsar Suni and his accomplices involved in the actual abduction — were arrested a week later and following detailed questioning, police unearthed an alleged conspiracy angle in the abduction and arrested Dileep.