Will Examine to Bring in Ordinance on Kambala, Says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

A day after Panneerselvam-led Tamil Nadu government on Monday passed the Jallikattu Bill, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday demanded that his state wants to lift ban on traditional buffalo race.

Siddaramaiah said that Karnataka government was in favour of organising the annual buffalo race and urged the Centre to take a favourable stand as it did for jallikattu in Tamil Nadu.

He said, "We are for Kambala. It is a traditional game. We will examine to bring in an ordinance on Kambala".

Kambala was banned by the Karnataka High Court last November, following a petition by animal rights NGO People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PeTA).

Animal rights activists had argued in courts that farmers used whips against their livestock, and this amounted to cruelty.

Kambala is an annual Buffalo race which is held under the auspices local land lords and households in coastal Karnataka between November and February every year. It involves racing between pairs of he-buffaloes on marshy paddy fields.