Will Look Into New Transaction Charges, Says Ravi Shankar Prasad

New Delhi: Union Minister for Electronics and IT, Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday assured that he will look in to withdrawal and deposits charges by some banks beyond four free transactions in a month.

He said, "We will look in to the matter. That is just being thought about. Digital payments have increased from 800% to 1200%. More than 1.72 Cr people have downloaded Bhim App."

On Wednesday, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank beside few others have announced that they will charge a minimum amount of Rs 150 per transaction for cash deposits and withdrawals at the branch beyond four free transactions in a month.

However, senior citizens and children account holders are free from any such charges. The charges would apply to savings as well as salary accounts.

The bank would also cap the third party cash transactions at Rs 25,000 per day, while cash handling charges would be withdrawn effective Wednesday, the circular added.

In case of ICICI Bank, the charges are same as they were before the demonetisation move announced on November 8, while there is an increase in such fees in case of some others.