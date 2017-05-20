Will Make West Bengal The Number 1 State in the World: Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: Celebrating six years of the Trinamool Congress government in Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday pledged to make the state number one in the world and expressed gratitude to Ma, Mati, Manush for supporting her all these years.

Our resolve is to serve you better and make Bengal number one. In 2011, on this day (May 20), our government came to power in Bengal, ushering in a much-needed change and ending 34 years of Left Front misrule. On this auspicious day, I convey my heartiest greetings, best wishes and gratitude to Ma, Mati, Manush," she said.

“Bengal is a powerhouse of talent. We show the way to the world. It is the epicentre of culture, harmony and progress. We are proud that we were born here and as long as we live, we will work for our motherland. People are our inspiration and we are here to work for the people,” she said at Banga Samman awards ceremony held at Nazrul Mancha in Kolkata

Two categories of awards were presented as part of Banga Samman – Banga Bhushan and Banga Bibhushan.

These awards, which are the highest civilian awards of the State, were instituted in 2011, after Mamata Banerjee came to power.

Artistes, sportspersons, film-makers and intellectuals have been honoured with these awards in the past.

The recipients of Banga Bibhushan this year are YC Deveshwar, Dr Dhiman Ganguly, Dr Arun Prasad Mukherjee, Soumitra Chatterjee and Nirendranath Chakraborty. The recipients of Banga Bhushan are Khidmat Fakir, Chapal Bhaduri, Lakshman Das Baul, Rezwana Chowdhury Bonya, Dr Abhijit Chowdhury.