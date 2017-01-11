Will Not Allow My Son to Join Army, Says BSF Jawan Tej Bahadur's Wife

New Delhi: Wife of BSF jawan Tej Bahadur - whose video on how soldiers at the border were forced to live with poor rations went viral - spoke to CNN-News18 on Wednesday and said she will not allow her son to join Army after seeing how her husband was treated.

"I won't let my son to join the forces after seeing how my husband was treated," she said.

"Initially we did think but not anymore. We used to think of sending him to army but not anymore. The son himself is refusing now," she added.

On January 8, Tej Bahadur who was stationed along the border in Jammu and Kashmir alleged that troops are served bad quality food and even have to go "empty stomach" at times.

In a facebook post he claimed that, "Governments change, but our situation doesn't change… We only get a parantha and tea as breakfast and this is without any pickle or vegetables... we slog for 11 hours and at times we have to stand throughout the duty hours. For lunch, we get 'dal' (pulses) which only has 'haldi' (turmeric) and salt... with roti. This is the quality of the food we get... how can a jawan do his duty?"

DK Upadhayay, IG Jammu, in a press conference had said: "An inquiry is on to verify allegations. We (BSF) take ration from the Army so quality of material is very good."