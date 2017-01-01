Will PM Modi Ensure Fair, Impartial Probe Agencies, Asks Mallya

New Delhi: Embattled liquor baron Vijay Mallya - who fled to London in March last year in a loan default case, appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for fair and impartial investigation.

He tweeted, "In 2017 I would only hope that PM Modi Ji's vision can be correctly fairly legally and impartially executed by his Government."

He also said that while the prime minister advocates use of technology government agencies refuse to take his words seriously.

In 2017 I would only hope that PM Modi Ji's vision can be correctly fairly legally and impartially executed by his Government. — Vijay Mallya (@TheVijayMallya) January 1, 2017

Our esteemed PM speaks about use of technology even for farmers. Wonder why enforcement agencies refuse use of technology. — Vijay Mallya (@TheVijayMallya) January 1, 2017

"Will our dynamic forward thinking corruption free PM care to guarantee that criminal agencies under his control are fair, impartial and legal," he tweeted.

Mallya has been declared proclaimed offender by Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the government is making attempts to extradite him.

In November, a special anti-money laundering court confirmed an order for attachment of assets worth Rs 1,411 crore issued by the ED against UBHL and others in connection with its money laundering probe against liquor baron Vijay Mallya and others.

The central probe agency in June had issued the first attachment of assets order in this case under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) that included bank balance of Rs 34 crore, a flat each in Bengaluru and Mumbai, an industrial plot in Tamil Nadu, a coffee plantation land in Coorg and residential and commercial constructed areas in UB city and Kingfisher Tower in Bengaluru in the name of United Breweries (Holdings) Limited and other firms.

The total attachment made by the agency in this case has now shot up to Rs 8,041 crore and this is one of the largest attachment of assets made by ED in a PMLA case till now.

The agency had registered a money laundering case against him and others based on an FIR registered last year by the CBI.