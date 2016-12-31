Will Sit Together with AAP Government to Resolve Conflict: L-G Anil Baijal

New Delhi: Soon after taking charge, new Lt Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal on Saturday said he will "sit together" with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to find ways to resolve the conflict between his office and the elected government.

Talking to reporters here soon after taking oath, Baijal said he won't "speculate" on the matter.

"I don't know how they (relations with Aam Aadmi Party government) will improve and whether they will improve. We will sit together and find out how to go forward," he said.

Baijal, a former Union Home Secretary, added he will try to resolve the problems being faced by Delhi.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal also expressed hope to get cooperation from Baijal so they could work together for Delhi's development.

"During the last few months, many of Delhi's works were stopped. We hope that in the coming days, we will be able to resume them with the same pace with which they were being carried out earlier," he added.

Baijal's predecessor Najeeb Jung, who resigned on December 22, was at loggerheads with Kejriwal and his ministers ever since the AAP swept to power in the national capital in February 2015.

In September, Jung set up a committee to review over 400 files related to decisions taken by the Delhi government.