Will Take 'Netaji' Along, Says Akhilesh After Winning Symbol War

Lucknow:Having bagged the 'bicycle' symbol, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday said he would take Mulayam Singh Yadav along and him, describing the ties with his father and the SP patriarch as "unbreakable".

Akhilesh said at present his priority was to form the Samajwadi Party government again in the state and that he will take everyone along with him.

"I will take netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav) along...my relation with him is unbreakable," he told reporters during an informal chat at his official 5 Kalidas Marg residence in Lucknow.

"I was confident that I will get cycle. Less time is left, I will finalise the list of candidates. It's a big responsibility and I will take everyone with us," he said.

Dealing a severe blow to Mulayam Singh Yadav, the Election Commission yesterday gave the symbol 'Bicycle' to the faction headed by Akhilesh Yadav, recognising it as the Samajwadi Party that came as a major boost to the Chief Minister ahead of assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh.

Outside his sprawling bungalow in the VIP security zone a large crowd of youth SP leaders and party workers assembled, raising slogans like "Sab bolo dil sey, Akhilesh bhaiya phir sey" (pray from the core of your heart for another term to Akhilesh).

After getting the symbol yesterday, Akhilesh met his father Mulayam late last night and later tweeted three old pictures one with father and two of the January 1 national convention with the message "cycle chalti jayegi, aage badte jayegi" (cycle will run, and keep moving ahead).

A number of party workers, legislators and ministers reached his residence early in the morning even as hordes of ticket seekers swarmed the SP headquarters close by.

SP state president Naresh Uttam met workers at the party office.

Mulayam stayed put in his bungalow, which is at a stone's throw distance from the chief minister's residence and met brother Shivpal Yadav, Ambika Chowdhury and others.