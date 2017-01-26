Will Wait for PM to Take a Call: Meghalaya CM Sangma on Demand to Sack Governor

Shillong: Meghalaya Chief Minister Mukul Sangma on Thursday said he is waiting for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Home Ministry to take a call on incumbent Governor V Shanmuganathan, after a section of Raj Bhavan employees demanded his removal for "seriously compromising" the dignity of the gubernatorial office.

"We will await for what call they will take (on the complaint)," he told PTI.

"Based on whatever is available with the government, we will inform the Prime Minister and the MHA as it is our duty and responsibility.

"We fulfil our responsibility and beyond that at this juncture I will not comment further," Sangma said. Nearly 100 Raj Bhavan staff here have petitioned the Prime Minister, the President, the Union Home Minister and Chief Minister Mukul Sangma seeking their intervention to remove the Governor and restore the dignity of Raj Bhavan.



The letter written by the Raj Bhavan staff to the Prime Minister, President and Meghalaya Chief Minister. (News18)



"He (Shanmuganathan) has seriously compromised the dignity of the Raj Bhavan and made it a 'young ladies club'. It has become a place where young ladies come and go at will on direct orders of the Governor... Many of them have direct access to his bedroom," they alleged, in the letter accessed by PTI. The employees claimed that security of the Governor's house has also been compromised.

The 11 point-letter stated the Governor has "appointed two public relations officers, a cook and a nurse on night duty, all of whom are women".

The staff alleged that the Governor "selected only girls" to work for him and shifted the male official private secretary to his secretariat.

Meanwhile, women activists have begun a signature campaign here seeking Shanmuganathan's removal.

The campaign, being spearheaded by women-led Civil Society Women Organisation (CSWO) and Thma u Rangli (TUR), was launched following reports of inappropriate behaviour by the Governor.

Shanmuganathan, who took over as the Governor of Meghalaya in May last year, today attended a Republic Day celebration in Arunachal Pradesh, whose additional charge he holds since November last year following the removal of Jyoti Prashad Rajkhowa.

Attempts to contact the Governor and Raj Bhavan officials for comments were unsuccessful.