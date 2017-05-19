Window Closes Today But Pak Won’t Confirm If Jadhav Has Filed an Appeal

New Delhi: The 40-day period for former Indian Navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav to appeal against the death sentence handed to him by a Pakistani military court ends on Friday.

P

akistan is yet to confirm whether Jadhav, whose execution has been stayed by the (ICJ) pending its final verdict, has approached the appellate court in the country yet.

If the appellate court rejects the appeal, Jadhav can lodge a mercy petition (with the army chief) within 60 days of the decision, this is by July 18. If the mercy petition is denied on July 19, he may lodge a mercy petition with the President of Pakistan within 90 days — by October 16.

Jadhav’s case received a boost on Thursday when the ICJ sided with India and ordered Pakistan to stay the execution till proceedings were pending with the world court. It also upheld India’s right to consular access, a request Pakistan has denied as many as 16 times.

Pakistan, which announced the sentence on Jadhav on April 10, claims its security forces arrested him from its restive Balochistan province on March 3 last year after he reportedly entered from Iran. However, India maintains that he was kidnapped from Iran where he had business interests after retiring from the Navy.

Jadhav's case is the latest flash-point in the tensions between Pakistan and India. The two countries last faced off at the ICJ 18 years ago when Islamabad sought its intervention over the shooting down of its naval aircraft.

