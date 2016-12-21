Windy Morning in Delhi, 32 Trains Running Late

New Delhi: Delhiites woke up to a clear, windy morning on Wednesday with minimum temperature recorded at 11.1 degrees Celsius, even as poor visibility in northern states delayed the movement of 32 trains and rescheduling of five others.

The visibility in the national capital was normal. It was recorded at 2000 metres at 5.30 am and 1500 metres at 8.30 am although mist was also there, said a MeT official.

Wind was blowing at 8 knots(15 km/hr) in the morning resulting in normal visibility, he said.

The minimum temperature was recorded three notches above the normal at 11.1 degrees Celsius. The maximum is expected to be around 25 degrees Celsius.

Humidity was recorded at 77 per cent at 8.30 AM.

The day ahead is forecast to be clear with mist or haze likely to occur next morning.

The operations at Delhi airport were normal. The aircraft arrivals and departures were on time according to Delhi airport website.

However, thirty two trains were running late while five have been rescheduled due to visibility issues, said a Railways spokesperson.

On Tuesday, the minimum temperature was recorded at 11.6 degrees Celsius while maximum settled at 24.6 degrees Celsius.