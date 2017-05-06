Bengaluru: IT giant Wipro on Saturday confirmed that it has augmented security measures at all its office locations after receiving a "threatening email from an unidentified source".

"Wipro confirms that it has filed a complaint with the local law enforcement authorities after receiving a threatening letter from an unidentified source," the IT major said in a statement.

"There is no impact on the company's operations. We have no further comments as the investigation is ongoing," it added.

The 72-year-old company did not specify the nature of the threat. However, police confirmed reports that someone sent an e-mail demanding Rs 500 crore in digital currency of bitcoins, and threatened to attack Wipro offices with Ricin (a natural toxin found in seeds of the castor oil plant) on failing to do so.

Have filed a complaint with the local law enforcement authorities after receiving a threatening letter from an unidentified source: Wipro pic.twitter.com/klrC7D0hOG — ANI (@ANI_news) May 6, 2017

According to reports, the mail was sent from Ramesh2@protonmail.com to the reception of the Wipro office on Sarjapura Road.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) S Ravi said that a complaint has been registered at the cyber crime police station and investigations are on.

According to media reports, in the e-mail sent on Friday, the sender asked the company to make the payment in 20 days and provided a link for the same.