Wish I'd Never Messed With My Body: Danielle Lloyd Regrets Plastic Surgery
Image: Instagram/ Danielle Lloyd
London: Model Danielle Lloyd says she is "disgusted" by her body and wishes someone had warned her about the "horrors of plastic surgery".
The 33-year-old spoke about it to Closer magazine, reports mirror.co.uk.
"I wish I'd never messed with my body in the first place. I feel disgusted at the thought that I've done this to myself. I know it's my fault, but I wish someone had warned me about the horrors of plastic surgery when I was in my 20s," Lloyd said.
The mother-of-three, who was crowned Miss England before competing for Miss World in 2004, was left "absolutely devastated" after one of her breast implants exploded in 2012. She was rushed to a hospital where doctors discovered that a blood clot had formed beneath her muscle, forcing them to remove the implants completely.
Lloyd, who had taken her breasts from a B cup to a D cup with her first breast enlargement surgery, was then left with AA cup.
From Our Network
Recommended For You
- Goodbye Captain CoolSushant Singh Rajput's Tribute Tweet To MS Dhoni: There is no one like you
- Digital UnlockedGoogle India Announces Free Digital Training For Small Businesses
- Dhoni the BikerHere's Mahendra Singh Dhoni's 'Backfoot Hobby' - Motorcycles
- 'little' magicianLionel Messi: Unseen Footage From Barcelona Youth Academy Days
- Partner ContentThe Tech And Auto Show: The Great Rajasthan Food Trail Special