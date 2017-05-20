With an Eye on 2019 Telangana Elections, Amit Shah to Visit Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Setting his eyes on the 2019 Telangana state assembly elections, BJP Chief Amit Shah will prepare the road map and meet booth-level cadres during his three day visit to the state from May 22 to May 24.

Shah will meet booth-level committee members in Hyderabad on May 24, with over 3000 set to be in attendance.

The Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency has been a bastion of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) since 1984.

Talking to CNN-News18, Telangana state BJP President, K Laxman, said, “It’s true that since the 1980s be it an MP, MLA or corporator, all have been from the AIMIM. But neither the Muslims nor the Hindus are happy about it. The poor are getting poorer and even basic amenities like water and power are lacking in the area. Now, Muslims are also disappointed with the AIMIM, who have exploited people in the name of religion for votes. Muslims across the country are looking forward to PM Modi's governance."

The Telangana State BJP is hoping that Amit Shah's visit will be a moral boost for the cadre and leaders at grassroots level. Amit Shah will be arriving in Hyderabad on May 22, and leave directly for Nalgonda district. The party president will take part in a door-to-door campaign there.

He will also hold meetings with poll booth members, state office bearers and district presidents to prepare the party for the upcoming elections. In Nalgonda, Shah will first hoist the party flag at Theratpally village and pay tribute to the former BJP state general secretary Gundagoni Mysaiah, who was gunned down by Maoists.

On May 23, Amit Shah will visit Velugupalli village, where he will unveil a statue of Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya at Dalit Basti and will rename the place as Deen Dayal Colony. He will also visit Chinamadaram village.

On May 24, Shah will be visiting Gundrampalli village, which faced atrocities during the Razakar movement, and was a witness to the killings of hundreds.​