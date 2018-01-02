With an Eye on Polls, MP CM Shivraj Chouhan Sets State Govt's Roadmap for 2018

Madhya Pradesh Chief Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday presided over a meeting of ministers and top officials and finalised the roadmap of the year specifying department wise responsibilities and chalking out plan to monthly reviews.The move assumes significance as the state is slated to go to polls this year.Chouhan has asked every department to submit a progress report on 5th of every month with the CM’s Secretariat.Later, briefing the media, state public relations minister Narottam Mishra said that ministers and officers have been given a one year task by Chouhan. He would be undertaking monthly reviews of the task, he added.Prominent tasks include availability of potable water in every town, Open Defecation Free status for every village by Oct 2, 2018, improvements in Bhavantar scheme, paperless functioning for every department, completion of housing scheme in given time limits, completion of sewage system on Narmada banks, mass plantation on July 2, establishment of seven medical colleges in Madhya Pradesh and so on.The state government, well aware of brewing discontent among government staff, decided that those employees who retire without getting promotion due to legal wrangle on ‘reservation in promotion’ would be extended benefits through a policy that would be formulated soon. The matter of extending reservation benefits in promotion is pending with the Supreme Court.Eyeing farmer welfare, the CM directed disposal of revenue cases speedily and filling up of vacant posts of patwaris and Naib Tehsildars in a short time. The state government is also eyeing early completion of urban development projects.Aiming fourth successive win in MP in assembly polls, the government plans to boost availability of power, betterment of public distribution system, tribal welfare, effective implementation of social schemes and others.With an aim to publicise progress of departments, the CM has instructed them to make available copies of their progress report to the publicity department as well. Later in the day, he also presided a meeting with top police officers for boosting law and order and improving police’s efficacy.