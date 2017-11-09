With AQI Touching 500, Air Quality in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad More Poisonous Than Delhi

While the nation is alarmed at the severe levels of pollution in Delhi, it turns out that Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad is currently facing a far worse air quality than the national capital.The industrial city has been engulfed in a thick blanket of poisonous haze for the past two days.On Tuesday, the city’s Air Quality Index touched 500, which is the highest that the scale can measure. This was on the same day when Delhi was experiencing its second day of smog cover, with an AQI of 478.Data of the Daily Air Quality Index reveals that Moradabad tops the air pollution in the country with the worst air quality, surpassing Delhi and all other UP cities. Moradabad is followed by Ghaziabad and Noida, while West Bengal’s Howrah is fourth, followed by Delhi at number five.The data recorded aby three samplers at three different parts of Moradabad indicates that pollution levels are alarmingly high in the city. Experts are in a tizzy after learning that the pollution levels in the city has crossed 500 AQI, when an AQI of 51-100 is considered good quality air and anything above 300 is ‘severe’.Experts have reported to have found traces of carbonic elements in the air in Moradabad. They have attributed the severe air pollution levels to burning of electronic waste and brass factories operating in the city.The pollution level has become hazardous for people with an excessive amount of ozone and carbon monoxide content in the air.According to Anamika Tripathi, a professor with Hindu College, who has been monitoring a local project and data of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), says the situation is worse in Lajpat Nagar area of the city.The pollution level in Moradabad’s Lajpat Nagar has reached the ‘Blind Zone’ in terms of pollution. The level of pollution has been found to be low at the Imperial crossroad and the PAC crossing, but is still very high in terms of pollution.