With Art Fair Chitra Sante, Bengaluru Returns to Normal

Bengaluru: In the recent weeks, the Silicon Valley of India, Bengaluru remained in news for all the wrong reasons. First, a mass molestation incident on New Year eve and then the cancellation of Sunburn concert featuring French DJ David Guetta drew the ire of locals.

But with Chitra Sante – an annual art event by Karnataka Chitrakala Parishat – the city has returned to normal.

Stretching over an area of 1.5km and comprising 1,000 stalls, the 14th Chitra Santhe was a great hit with over 3 lakh people participating. The annual art fair is held on the first Sunday every year.

Hundreds of artists from across the country displayed and sold their art work. The most demanded art form was on-spot portraits, leaving most of the kids stunned as they watched their finished caricatures.

Artist Gayathri Indramohan said, “Chitra santhe is a form of pride for our city. I look forward to participating every year as I have got a very good response for the last 13 years at the Santhe. People appreciate our art and also give valuable suggestions to us artists, who paint as a hobby.”

The Bengaluru Police ramped up security with more than 100 officers deployed on Kumara Krupa Road, the venue of the main event.

Fifteen CCTV cameras were installed and 10 video cameras were manually operated by the police.

Prakash Belwadi, a renowned actor and resident of Bengaluru, said: “It is good to see everyone out here, the sense of alienation has gone. Chitra Sante is like a village fest; it is an asset to Bengaluru. The city being unsafe is a myth.”