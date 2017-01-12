Eight Judges Short, SC has More Than 60,000 Cases Pending

New Delhi: The Supreme Court, which is eight short of the sanctioned strength of 31 judges, is reeling under pendency of over 60,500 cases, even as several steps are being taken to deal with the backlog of matters.

The 'Indian Judiciary Annual Report 2015-2016' issued by the Supreme Court shows that as on September 30, 2016, a total of 60,938 cases, including 50,205 civil and 10,733 criminal, are pending.

In the period between January 1 and September 30 last year, 45,415 civil and 13,973 criminal cases were filed in the apex court which disposed of a total of 57,722 cases in nine months.

The data said that as on January 1 last year, a total of 59,272 cases were pending in the Supreme Court, of which there were 48,181 civil matters and 11,091 criminal cases.

Thus, there has been a rise of little less than three per cent in pendency in the 2016 compared to 2015.

In 2015, a total of 78,444 matters were filed in the apex court which had disposed 82,092 cases, including previous ones.

Giving details of the steps taken by the Supreme Court in clearing the backlog and pendency of cases, the 298-page report said for the first time, two five-judge constitution benches were constituted to hear matters on Mondays and Fridays post lunch every week.

"10 constitution bench matters eventually came to be decided till August 30, 2016. This exercise has been conducted for the first time in this court," the report said, adding, "six special benches were constituted on miscellaneous days i.e. Mondays and Fridays for deciding important matters post lunch. Hundred in total were the three-judge bench matters disposed of between January and August 2016".

It said that a "special drive" was initiated to hear after-notice matters "which had literally clogged the entire system" and about 5,000 after-notice matters had accumulated and were decided.

The report also said that two special benches were set up to hear bail matters, besides one special tax bench which sat post lunch on Mondays and Fridays.

It said about 104 bail matters and 112 tax cases were disposed of by August 30, 2016.