: A day after Pakistan Permanent Representative to the UN, Maleeha Lodhi, tried to pass off a photograph of a Gaza woman as “victim of pellet gun injury in Kashmir”, India on Saturday said that Pakistan was once again diverting world's attention from its role "as the hub of global terrorism".Paulomi Tripathi, India's First Secretary, said that Lodhi had "callously" held the picture of Rawya Abu Jom'a, a girl from Palestine. She alleged that Pakistan had displayed that photograph, misleading the house and spreading falsehoods about India. "A fake picture to push a completely false narrative."Paulomi then exposed Pakistan's role in pushing terrorists into the Indian territory, causing a disturbance in the Kashmir valley. She pulled out a photograph of Lt. Ummer Fayaz, the army officer who was brutally murdered when he was on leave to attend a wedding."This is a real and not a fake picture of Lt. Ummer Fayaz. A young officer from the Indian State of Jammu and Kashmir. Ummer Fayaz was kidnapped at a wedding celebration. He was brutally tortured and killed by Pakistan supported terrorists in May 2017," Paulomi said.Indian representative said that her Pakistani counterpart was trying to obfuscate the reality by brandishing fake photographs.Responding to Paulomi, Pakistani representative referred to lynching incidents that have occurred over the past two years. "Muslims and Christians are lynched, and state protection is given to perpetrators of Samjhauta Express terrorist attack," he alleged, adding that "Kulbhushan Jadhav was spreading terror in Pakistan".On Saturday, Sushma Swaraj, India's external affairs minister, had asked Pakistani leaders to introspect why India was recognised as a global IT superpower, while Pakistan was infamous as the "pre-eminent export factory for terror".