With Truth About 2G Out, Raja Asks Manmohan Singh if He Too Would Come Forward in His Support

Former Telecom Minister A Raja has written a letter to his ex-boss Manmohan Singh - first since his acquittal in the 2G scam case, which was considered one of the biggest corruption scandals in the UPA regime - stating that perhaps the latter would now come forward to support him.A special CBI court on December 21 acquitted all the 19 accused in the 2G spectrum allocation scam case. Judge OP Saini in a verdict running over 1,500 pages said that the DMK leader A Raja was not the ‘mother lode of conspiracy’ and the quality of the “prosecution totally deteriorated and became directionless” towards the end.In the the letter, a copy of which is in possession of News18, Raja writes: "I understand the compulsions that prevented you from openly supporting me. Today, I stand vindicated. I hope you will acknowledge that I remained loyal and faithful to you... and ensured that you did not suffer personal embarrassment in the trial proceeding."The letter further notes: "Now that the truth about 2G is out in the open, perhaps you too would come forward in my support, which you could not earlier.""It cost you the UPA government, and it took seven years of my life, including 15 months in jail," reads the letter. The letter was written on 26 December 2017.Acknowledging Raja's letter, Manmohan Singh, in a letter on January 2, 2017, said he was happy that "you stand vindicated in the 2G case".Manmohan Singh then also sent his "greetings and best wishes for the new year".