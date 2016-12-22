Woman Abducted, Gang Raped in a Moving Car in Gurugram

New Delhi: A woman was allegedly beaten and gang-raped by two men in Gurugram.

The victim alleged that she was abducted and gang-raped in a private car. After committing the crime, the assailants dumped her in a secluded place and fled away.

The victim after reaching home narrated the whole incident to her family members and lodged a police complaint.

An FIR has been lodged against the accused persons under sections 342 (wrongful confinement) and 376d of IPC, sources in the police department said.