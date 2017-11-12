Woman Alleges AMU Professor Pronounced Triple Talaq, Husband Says She Harassed Him

: The wife of an Aligarh Muslim University professor has alleged that her husband pronounced triple-talaq to her on Whatsapp, months after the Supreme court of India struck down the practice calling it unconstitutional un-Islamic."He divorced me via WhatsApp, text, and verbally, too," the woman said, adding that he had threatened her with talaq throughout their married life, "despite staying with me and having kids".The wife said that the professor had hired a girl for a job, and his department filed a complaint against him with the V-C. "They said he had an illicit relationship with her and I have nothing to do with that complaint," she said, "I approached the AMU V-C, but no one came to help me."The woman has also threatened to end her life in front of the Vice-Chancellor's office if justice was not served to her. The husband, in his defence, said that his wife had concealed several facts from him before getting married. He alleged that she was harassing him.