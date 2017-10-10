Woman Alleging Ritabrata Banerjee Raped her Files Complaint

: The woman, who alleged that former CPI (M) leader Ritabrata Banerjee had physical relations with her on the pretext of marriage, filed a complaint against the leader at Balurghat police station in South Dinajpur district on Tuesday.“Ritabrata is a liar… He cheated me. I came to know that he was having affair with several other women. If I don’t get justice, then I will commit suicide,” Namrata Datta, the woman, said.Namrata lodged the police complaint a day after Ritabrata filed an FIR against her for "false charges" against him. “Please take necessary action and rescue me from her evil clutches,” he had mentioned in his complaint.On October 5, Namrata Datta, a resident of Balurghat in South Dinajpur district, tweeted that the Rajya Sabha MP had promised to marry her before getting physical in his Delhi flat.Her tweet to Mamata Official reads, “@MamataOfficial maám pls help me 2 fight my battle against this @RitabrataBanerj so that I can maintain my modesty. He promised to marry me.”The woman claimed that when she protested, the MP offered Rs 2.5 lakh, asking her to stay quiet and forget the whole incident. “He offered another Rs 50 Lakh to me,” her tweets to Union Minister Maneka Gandhi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi read.Rubbishing woman's allegations, Ritabrata tweeted in the morning, reading, “Hard Facts. Manufactured Lies" will be combatted. Will not succumb to "politically aided threats.”He also lodged an official complaint at Garfa Police Station on October 6 in Kolkata and demanded stern action against the woman.“This is to bring to your kind notice that I (Ritabrata) got acquainted to the aforementioned lady (Namrata Datta) in May, 2016. During the course of my interaction with her, she had portrayed and represented herself to be a hapless lady in urgent need for a loan from SBI Balurghat Branch. Thereafter, she continued to make repeated material demands. I was induced and allured to meet her material demands till I realized that her demands are boundless,” excerpts from Ritabrata’s FIR read.On September 17, the CPI (M) expelled Ritabrata Bandopadhyay from the primary membership for grave anti-party activities, including ‘moral degeneration in relation to women’.