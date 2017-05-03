Woman Arrested for Honey Trapping Had Targeted 14 Other Politicians

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested the woman who was allegedly blackmailing KC Patel, a member of parliament from Valsad in Gujarat.

The woman, who was picked up from her Ghaziabad residence, was later produced at the Tis Hazari court after several hours of questioning. She has been sent to police custody for five days.



Special commissioner of police Mukesh Kumar Meena said the woman and her gang used to install spy cameras and CCTVs before trapping people.

"Last year the woman and her gang extorted money from a politician. They had purchased luxury cars. We are looking into a big racket," said Meena.

Police believe that so far 15 politicians, including Congress leader from Uttarakhand, Harak Singh Rawat, were honey-trapped by the women and her gang.

Last year, sources said, the woman had alleged rape charges against Rawat. She had also registered a complaint at Delhi’s Tilak Marg police station against an MP from Haryana but later changed her statement.

Police are trying to find the extent of her alleged extortion racket and are set to record the statements of the two MPs.