Woman Attacked by Husband, Gets Triple Talaq on Piece of Paper

A woman was allegedly given triple talaq by her husband who wrote the words on a piece of paper and threw it at her, weeks after the Supreme Court held the practice as illegal and unconstitutional.The woman had got married to one Saeed four years ago.Last year, her in-laws sent her home for failing to meet their dowry demand of Rs 1 lakh and a motorcycle. They also tortured her, according to her complaint, SP Saharanpur (Rural), Vidya Sagar Mishra said.Saeed on Wednesday went to meet his wife at her parents' house in a village, he said.After an argument, Saeed attacked her with a sharp-edged weapon and threw the piece of paper, which had the word talaq written thrice on it, on her face. He fled the house when the injured woman raised an alarm, officials said quoting the complaint.She was rushed to a primary health center, Mishra said.The woman approached the Gagoh Police and lodged a complaint against her husband, father in-law and mother-in law, the SP said.Mishra told PTI that the woman's family is financially not sound and her father is ill.A probe is underway in the matter, the SP said.The Supreme Court by a majority of 3:2 on August 22 ruled that the practice of divorce through triple talaq among Muslims is "void", "illegal" and "unconstitutional".