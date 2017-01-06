'Attacked' Mumbai Women Says Her Injury was Self-inflicted
Mumbai: A 28-year-old Mumbai woman, who on Thursday evening claimed that she was attacked by an unidentified man near Mahalaxmi Race Course, has on Friday confessed that the injury on her body was self inflicted.
She further claimed that she wanted to get married to her boyfriend against the wishes of her parents.
The woman said she had used a blade to injure herself.
The woman, who is a divorcee and has a child, worked at a private company in the city. Since some months, she was having an affair with a 22-year-old man, PTI reported.
The girl had earlier claimed that she was attacked by a sharp weapon on Thursday evening when she was waiting for someone at the Mahalaxmi Race Course.
The police had also registered a case under section 307 in this regard.
