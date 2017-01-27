Mother Throws Her Kid Off Stairs, Booked for Attempted Murder

New Delhi: A woman was booked for attempted murder after she was accused by her husband of throwing their two-and-half-year-old child from the staircase of their house in south-east Delhi's Pul Prahladpur area, police said on Thursday.

On January 24, a PCR call was received around 6 PM wherein a man alleged that a child had been thrown from the staircase of the house from the first floor, a police official said.

Police reached the spot and took the complaint from the man, who also told them that he has a video recording of the said incident, he said.

The child was medically examined at AIIMS trauma centre on the same day and some blunt injuries were found on the face, the official said, adding the victim's father owns a cosmetic shop in Sharma Market of Pul Prahladpur area.

Police investigating whether the couple were having marital issues over the child, he said.

The officer also said that it is not known yet what was the provocation or motive of the mother to behave like this with her child.

Police also verifying the authenticity of the video recording and investigating whether these were regular episodes or a one-off incident and family members are being interrogated.