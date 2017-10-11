GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Woman Commits Suicide as Husband Did Not Pick up Calls on Karva Chauth

According to her family members, her husband had moved to the US 15 days after their marriage around three years back, they said.

PTI

Updated:October 11, 2017, 9:37 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Woman Commits Suicide as Husband Did Not Pick up Calls on Karva Chauth
Picture for representational purposes. (Reuters)
New Delhi: A 37-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself, as her NRI husband did not pick up her calls on Karva Chauth, the police said on Wednesday.

According to her family members, her husband had moved to the US 15 days after their marriage around three years back, they said.

The woman committed suicide on Tuesday as her husband had not picked up her call after her fasting on the occasion of Karva Chauth on Sunday, the police said.

Police have registered a case in the matter and a probe is underway.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Big B Turns 75: Amitabh Bachchan Looks Back At His Iconic Dialogues In Don, Mard

Big B Turns 75: Amitabh Bachchan Looks Back At His Iconic Dialogues In Don, Mard

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES