Woman Commits Suicide as Husband Did Not Pick up Calls on Karva Chauth

A 37-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself, as her NRI husband did not pick up her calls on Karva Chauth, the police said on Wednesday.According to her family members, her husband had moved to the US 15 days after their marriage around three years back, they said.The woman committed suicide on Tuesday as her husband had not picked up her call after her fasting on the occasion of Karva Chauth on Sunday, the police said.Police have registered a case in the matter and a probe is underway.