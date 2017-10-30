Woman Dies, 30 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses in Kerala
The bridge was located inside the state-run Kerala Minerals and Metals Limited (KMML) complex.
Kollam: A 55-year-old woman was killed and more than 30 others injured when a foot overbridge across a canal collapsed at Chavara on Monday, the police said.
The bridge was located inside the state-run Kerala Minerals and Metals Limited (KMML) complex.
The deceased Shyamala, an employee of KMML, died after the iron bridge fell into the canal, they said.
The collapsed bridge connects the company's complex to its adjacent mineral separation (MS) unit.
All the injured were admitted to a nearby government hospital, police said.
The bridge was located inside the state-run Kerala Minerals and Metals Limited (KMML) complex.
The deceased Shyamala, an employee of KMML, died after the iron bridge fell into the canal, they said.
The collapsed bridge connects the company's complex to its adjacent mineral separation (MS) unit.
All the injured were admitted to a nearby government hospital, police said.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Shikhar Dhawan Posts Emotional Message for Wife on 5th Anniversary
- Twinkle Ends Laughter Challenge Controversy With 'Lame Jokes'; Check Out Mallika Dua's Reaction
- Bigg Boss 11: Salman Khan Lashes Out at Priyank Sharma for Making 'Pune-Goa' Comment on Arshi Khan
- Deepika Padukone, Aditi Rao Hydari Slay At The Marathi Filmfare Awards
- Chris Gayle wins Australia Masseuse Court Case