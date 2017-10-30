GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Woman Dies, 30 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses in Kerala

The bridge was located inside the state-run Kerala Minerals and Metals Limited (KMML) complex.

PTI

Updated:October 30, 2017, 2:47 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Kollam: A 55-year-old woman was killed and more than 30 others injured when a foot overbridge across a canal collapsed at Chavara on Monday, the police said.

The bridge was located inside the state-run Kerala Minerals and Metals Limited (KMML) complex.

The deceased Shyamala, an employee of KMML, died after the iron bridge fell into the canal, they said.

The collapsed bridge connects the company's complex to its adjacent mineral separation (MS) unit.

All the injured were admitted to a nearby government hospital, police said.

Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Demonetisation, GST Destroyed Economy, Says Rahul Gandhi

Demonetisation, GST Destroyed Economy, Says Rahul Gandhi

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES