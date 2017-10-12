Woman Dies After Being Sexually Assaulted With an Iron Rod

A woman died in hospital on Thursday after being sexually assaulted with an iron rod following a failed rape bid here.The incident took place on Wednesday in Baliyawan village, 25 km from Patna.The victim (35), a mother of four, was intercepted by the accused and another person near some agricultural field and sexually assaulted. The accused, identified as Dheeraj, and his accomplice fled from the scene after the assault, leaving the victim in an unconscious state.She was found by villagers who brought her home. She told her husband and family about the assault and named Dheeraj as her attacker before falling unconscious. She was rushed to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) where she died the next day.Dr Anil Kumar Shandilya of PMCH told News18, “She was brought in a very bad condition. Rod had severely damaged her private parts and she was bleeding profusely. Doctors tried to operate on her but she died before that due to excessive bleeding.”A police officer told News18 that Dheeraj was infatuated with the victim. The two were acquainted since the time they went to school together. Dheeraj had been putting pressure on the victim to leave her husband but she had refused. Infuriated, he decided to take revenge and attacked her.“They tried to force themselves on the victim but she resisted them. They then attacked her with an iron rod. One of them tied her hands and the other inserted iron rod in her private parts,” Naubatpur police Inspector Prem Chauhan told News18.Police have arrested Dheeraj and looking for the other accused.ADG (law and order) SK Singhal said, “One accused has been nabbed and the other would be arrested soon. No one would be spared.”