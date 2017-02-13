Woman Donates Kidney to Brother, Saves His Life

Bhopal: A woman has inspired many by saving her brother’s life by donating her kidney.

Swadesh Meena (26), is an only brother to five sisters and works as sales executive with a finance company.

Four months ago, doctors diagnosed him with kidney failure, leaving him battling for life.

He comes from a rural farming family, who had no idea about his condition. But once they found out, all five sisters came forward and offered to donate their kidney to him.

After necessary tests, Swadesh’s elder sister Kamla Meena was found as suitable donor for the transplant.

They was admitted to Siddhnata Red Cross Hospital in Bhopal on Sunday. After a marathon surgery that lasted over seven hours, the kidney transplant was complete.

According to doctors, condition of the both is stable and are kept under supervision.

Dr Subodh Varshney said that in cases of transplant, the patient is under supervision for two weeks and to prevent the donor from getting any infection, she is also being kept in isolation for two weeks.

The doctors have barred anyone from meeting the two till the time they are shifted to general ward.