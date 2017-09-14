GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Woman Falls Off Train Into Kerala Lake, Rescued

The incident took place on Wednesday when Keerthana, a 22-year-old engineering student, was on her way home to Thiruvanathapuram on board the Punalur-Kanniyakumari Passenger.

Neethu Reghukumar | CNN-News18

Updated:September 14, 2017, 4:00 PM IST
Woman Falls Off Train Into Kerala Lake, Rescued
Representative image.
Thiruvanathapuram: A 22-year-old woman had a miraculous escape after she fell off from a train into the Paravur lake in Kerala’s Kollam district.

The incident took place on Wednesday when Keerthana, a 22-year-old engineering student, was on her way home to Thiruvanathapuram on board the Punalur-Kanniyakumari Passenger. She was rescued by fishermen who were in the vicinity.

Recounting the incident, Keerthana said she was standing near the door as the train was crowded. “There was sudden jerk when the train was crossing the Paravoor-Mamootil rail bridge, I lost balance and fell into the lake,” she said.

B Shefeek, Sub-inspector of Paravur station, said Keerthana was taken to a nearby hospital and she only suffered a small cut on her lower lip.
