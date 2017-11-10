Woman Files Petition in Kerala High Court Alleging Forced Conversion

A 25-year-old woman has filed a petition in the Kerala High Court stating that she was a victim of forceful conversion, fraudulent marriage and .The plea said that she was taken to Saudi Arabia and there were attempts to take her to IS-held territory in Syria.The woman is a Keralite but was born and brought up in Gujarat. She was studying in Bengaluru where she met Muhammed Riyaz, a resident of New Mahe. The two got into a relationship and he recorded a private video.According to the petition, he blackmailed her with the video, asking her to convert and marry him.V Sethunath, counsel for the woman, said that Riyaz’s mother was also hand-in-glove with him. The woman was send for religious classes and was also forced to see Zakir Naik's speeches.The woman went back to her family in Gujarat after the marriage. Riyaz had then filed a writ petition to get her back. That time, the woman told the court that she wanted to go with him.Sethunath alleged that she was blackmailed into saying that by Riyaz who threatened to release her nude photos online.Later, she was taken to Kozhikode and her passport name was changed to Aisha. From there, she was taken to Jeddah in Saudi Arabia.The petition alleged that she was forced to be his sex slave in Saudi Arabia and was told that she will be taken to IS territory in Syria. She managed to contact her parents and they send her ticket, allowing her to return to Gujarat on October 3.The Kerala High Court will consider the petition on November 13.She has approached the court to nullify the marriage and to conduct an NIA investigation into these anti-national activities. Her advocate also alleged that Riyaz is a member of PFI.